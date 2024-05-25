Chicago sees busy holiday weekend with Sueños Festival, Navy Pier fireworks, more events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans are emerging from the cold winter months and "Summertime Chi" is making its highly-anticipated return.

Sueños Music Festival is blasting over Grant Park Saturday.

The Latin music festival is one of Chicago's premier events to kick off the summer, running through Sunday night.

There are more than 25 Latin artists on deck for the two-day event, and there is of course all of the phenomenal traditional food available with dozens of vendors on hand.

"Everyone coming together... the culture," attendee Jerry Ocampo said. "It's amazing... amazing."

ABC7 spoke with some people as they entered the festival, and they explain what makes this weekend so special.

"It's great to see the community coming together over an event like this... especially in a place like this," attendee Jose Granados said. 'It's a really nice city and makes it stand out you know... makes you feel brown and proud, it's awesome man."

Meanwhile, the city hosted Memorial Day events to remember the fallen.

There's a lot more going on for this holiday weekend in Chicago, with a number of street festivals in downtown.

Also, the Chicago Sky host a game Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena.

Saturday night fireworks kick off at Navy Pier at 10 p.m. They happen every Wednesday and Saturday through the summer.

