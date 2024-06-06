WATCH LIVE

2 men charged in connection to I-57 road rage shooting on South Side, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 6, 2024 11:25PM
Illinois State Police said two men have been charged in connection to a I-57 expressway road rage shooting on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been arrested after a man was injured in a road rage shooting on I-57 earlier this week.

Tayvon Green-Powe is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Another man is also charged with being the getaway driver.

Illinois State police said the suspects were in a red car that rear-ended another vehicle near 111th Street on Monday night. The driver of that vehicle got out and was shot multiple times.

The suspects took off and were later arrested.

