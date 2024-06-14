Taste of Randolph, Greek Fest among several summer festivals kicking off this weekend

Looking for events in Chicago this weekend? Check out Taste of Randolph, Gold Coast Greek Fest and Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's lot on tap this weekend across the Chicagoland area.

Dozens of festivals begin on Friday for people to sing, dance and eat their way through the summer months.

Souvlakia is sizzling at the Gold Coast Greek Fest at Annunciation Cathedral downtown.

"This festival is essential for us to continue our ministries throughout the year. It really helps support our community. We've been in existence for over 132 years here, and we're so proud to continue to be able to do that. And this festival is a big part of it," said organizer Jason Alexander.

Over in Wheaton, the Midwest's largest Scottish event makes its debut at the DuPage County fairgrounds.

The 38th Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games welcomes guests to experience Scotland's rich culture, featuring heavy athletic competitions, cooking demonstrations and a whole lot of kilts.

"If you enjoy something about Scottish culture, whether it's bagpiping, good whiskey, great food, golf, Sean Connery," said Chicago Scots President Gus Noble.

Chicago Scots say there's something for everyone.

"We absolutely love it. The amount of people that come from all over the U.S., mostly the Midwest, but all the different bagpipers at different levels is just phenomenal," said attendee Danielle McFalls.

Back in the city, the West Loop community organization is hosting its 27th Annual Taste of Randolph.

The iconic street fest grows each year and features some of the world's best cuisine on the beloved restaurant row.

"It's a restaurant row within restaurant row. You can't beat it. There's literally a bite and a drink for every person and every pallet," said Taste of Randolph spokesperson Kelli Packer.

Organizers are expecting more than 50,000 visitors this year, plus awesome live entertainment.

"Not only do we have amazing restaurants that showcase the best of the best of Chicago, 14 incredible restaurants, but we also have bands here from around the world," Packer said.

Meanwhile, the Gold Coast Greek Fest opens to the public at 5 p.m. Friday. It runs Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.