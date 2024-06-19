Chicago Fire responds to paddleboarder rescue at Montrose Harbor in Lake Michigan

Chicago Fire responded to a paddle boarder rescue at Montrose Harbor on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was rescued from Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said a paddleboarder was rescued over a mile off the shore near Montrose Harbor around 11 a.m.

The condition of the person was not immediately available.

This comes as crews have not yet found a man, who reportedly fell off a boat on Saturday afternoon near the enclosed boating area, also known as the "Playpen," close to downtown Chicago.

On Sunday, a 53-year-old woman was found dead after a boat capsized near Winnetka.

A teen boy also died Monday, after falling off a raft near Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side.

Later Monday, a couple was rescued by a passerby after struggling to swim near Montrose Harbor.

This is a developing story check back for updates.