Chicagoans seek refuge from record-breaking heat wave at local beaches, pools

Temperatures reached 97 degrees at O'Hare on Monday, beating the 1887 record of 96 degrees.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans are trying to beat the record-breaking heat on Monday.

Temperatures soared into the 90s, and in some areas, the heat index is making it feel like we have topped 100 degrees.

And we're not done yet. These temperatures will be around for a few days, and Chicagoans are doing what they can to beat the heat.

Humboldt Park Beach offers a pretty good size body of water in their own backyard.

The summer tradition for many West Side residents was closed for repair over the last four years, but it is back on Monday, just in time for the heat wave.

"I'm so glad it is back. Thank you, city of Chicago!" said resident Millie Alvarado.

Chicago Park District beaches and pools traditionally open about a week after the city's schools finish up for the year.

It's not normally this hot in mid-June, so the crowds are a little bigger than normal. But Park District officials say they're ready.

"It's a rough days for our lifeguards, but that's what they're here for," said Acting Aquatics Director Andy Walsh.

The Smith Pool on the West Side is also drawing a big crowd for the opening on Monday.

While swimming is a good way to cool off in the heat, doctors say those who have to be outside and cannot jump in a pool need to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion including feeling lethargic, dizzy or extra thirsty. Ignoring these signs could lead to heat stroke.

"Fluids, fluids, fluids. Super important and I would advise against caffeinated or alcoholic beverages as much as possible because they can dehydrate you," said Rush Family Medicine Dr. Kush Desai.

Meanwhile, this punishing kind of heat can quickly force cooling mechanisms, even CTA trains, to quit under duress.

Cars with cooling issues and emergency water pump repairs have filled the lot of a Berwyn mechanic shop on Monday.

The fans whirled inside the garage, but hovering over a hot engine makes an laborious job all the more trying.

"It's pretty hot when they come in. I guess, 1000 degrees? I'm not sure," said shop owner Hector Figueroa.

Monday will be a shorter day.

"It will be good for the guys to cool off and go home," Figueroa said.