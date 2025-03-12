Chicago severe weather outlook includes threat for St. Patrick's Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a severe weather threat for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago.

The area is under a Level 2 risk of severe weather from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday from a line of storms moving through the area, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Mowry issued AccuWeather alerts for Friday and Saturday, mainly for wind.

It will get really windy on Friday, with gusts over 45 mph, but the strongest winds come in on Saturday, with 50 to 55 mph gusts during the daytime hours on Saturday, Mowry said.

Temperatures will be very warm on Friday, into the 70s area-wide, except along the far North Shore into Lake County, Illinois, where the breeze will be coming in off the lake.

Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s, with those strong gusty winds.

St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday should be dry, but very windy.

Sunday will be much colder, with a high around 40.