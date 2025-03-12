24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago severe weather outlook includes threat for St. Patrick's Day weekend

High winds expected Friday, Saturday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 8:43PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a severe weather threat for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago.

The area is under a Level 2 risk of severe weather from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday from a line of storms moving through the area, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Mowry issued AccuWeather alerts for Friday and Saturday, mainly for wind.

It will get really windy on Friday, with gusts over 45 mph, but the strongest winds come in on Saturday, with 50 to 55 mph gusts during the daytime hours on Saturday, Mowry said.

SEE ALSO: Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2025: River dyeing, parades to take place this weekend | What to know

Temperatures will be very warm on Friday, into the 70s area-wide, except along the far North Shore into Lake County, Illinois, where the breeze will be coming in off the lake.

Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s, with those strong gusty winds.

St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday should be dry, but very windy.

Sunday will be much colder, with a high around 40.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW