Chicago Navy Week kicks off with Daley Plaza ceremony

The week will end on a high note with the Chicago Air and Water Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is celebrating the United States Navy sailors and their service to the country.

To kickoff Chicago Navy week, a ceremony was held at the Daley Plaza in Downtown.

The Navy Band Great Lakes performed, and three sailors were sworn in.

In May, 34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway introduced a resolution declaring August 5 through the 11th as Chicago Navy week.

READ ALSO | Chicago Air & Water Show 2024 includes U.S. Navy Blue Angels, new stunt pilot RJ Gritter

The week includes special events and programs to help inform the public of the Navy's pivotal role in securing the United States.

Dozens of sailors are also in town participating in a variety of volunteer opportunities.

The week will end with Chicago's Air and Water Show. Planes will be flying over the lakefront Friday as they rehearse for Saturday and Sunday events.

