Man shot during South Austin robbery: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured a man during a South Austin robbery on South Laramie Avenue early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

A Chicago shooting injured a man during a South Austin robbery on South Laramie Avenue early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

A Chicago shooting injured a man during a South Austin robbery on South Laramie Avenue early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

A Chicago shooting injured a man during a South Austin robbery on South Laramie Avenue early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot during a robbery early Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The man was walking on the sidewalk about 1 a.m. in the 700-block of South Laramie Avenue in the city's South Austin neighborhood, when a black truck approached, CPD said.

Two suspects got out with guns and demanded his property, police said.

There was a struggle, and the man was shot at multiple times, police said.

SEE ALSO: 'He never came back': 7-year-old killed by stray bullet on Near West Side was joy in his community

The suspects then left the scene.

The man was shot in the hand, and went to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

No one was in custody later Wednesday; Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood