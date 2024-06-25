Chicago man charged in Logan Square shooting that killed 28-year-old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of another man in Logan Square in April, police said.

The Chicago Police Department announced they arrested 40-year-old Javier LeBron on Thursday, June 20. He is facing two felony charges for first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card.

LeBron allegedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Sawyer on April 13.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting. The identify of the victim has not been released.

LeBron made his first appearance in court Saturday. No further information was available.

