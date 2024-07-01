Passenger killed, CTA bus driver shot in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

The shooting happened as the bus traveled in the 3400-block of State Street on Monday around 12:14 a.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA passenger was killed, and a driver was shot while riding on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The CTA bus driver reported that two men were fighting towards the back of the bus, when one of them began to shoot.

The driver then stopped the bus, and the offender ran away.

A man in his late 20s was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The CTA driver was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be okay.

Dorval R. Carter, the president of the Chicago Transportation Authority released the following statement:

"It is absolutely reprehensible that a CTA bus operator was injured due to a firearm being discharged on board a southbound #29 State Street bus earlier this morning, following a disturbance between two parties.

No one should experience this kind of violence, especially while merely performing their duties serving the public as a bus driver. Regardless of circumstances, the CTA has zero tolerance for gun violence, and will work with law enforcement officials to aggressively pursue upgraded charges against those found responsible for these actions."

Police and the CTA will review surveillance footage.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

