An 11-year-old boy is among those injured.

Chicago shootings: At least 23 shot, 2 fatally, across city so far this weekend, police say

A North Lawndale shooting left an 11-year-old boy injured at a park in the 1400-block of South Tripp Avenue on Saturday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 23 people have been shot, two fatally, so far over the first weekend of summer in Chicago, police said.

A man was shot and critically injured inside a West Side home early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said gunfire from outside struck the 63-year-old man in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1300-block of South Kolin Avenue just after 4 a.m.

The victim, shot in the head, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

Minutes later, a teenage girl was shot on the city's Southwest Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 5400-block of South Throop Street around 4:10 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl was standing near the sidewalk when someone shot her in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Late Saturday evening, a double shooting left a teenage boy seriously injured on the city's South Side on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood's 8000-block of South Ingleside Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were on the sidewalk when someone shot them, police said.

Both victims were struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 17-year-old was in serious condition, and the 18-year-old was in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours earlier, a child was shot in a West Side park, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1400-block of South Tripp Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Someone shot an 11-year-old boy in the lower back.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Early Saturday, three people were shot, two fatally, on the city's Near West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road near the Tri-Taylor area.

A woman and man were killed and a man was injured in a shooting early Saturday on West Roosevelt Road on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot and took himself to a hospital, where he was initially reported to be in good condition.

A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both shot multiple times, CPD said. They were taken to a hospital by CFD, where they were later pronounced dead.

On Friday night, a 36-year-old man was shot Friday night in River North, police said.

The man was on the sidewalk in the 400-block of North Wells Street about 7:05 p.m., when he was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male suspect, police said.

A Chicago shooting injured a 36-year-old man on Wells Street in River North Friday night, CPD said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the man, police said. The man was shot in the left arm.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

