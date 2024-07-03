4th of July travelers to hit Chicago roads Wednesday

Fourth of July holiday travelers are expected to pack Chicago roads, with Wednesday afternoon likely seeing the most traffic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer travel is ramping up Wednesday morning as we head into the Fourth of July holiday.

Triple A says the best time to hit the road Wednesday is before noon. They project 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from over the entire Fourth of July week.

Triple A says with summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips. They expect more than 60 million are driving. That's an additional 2.8 million travelers compared to last year.

There is some good news if you're hitting the road.

Gas Buddy expects Fourth of July gas prices nationwide to hit their lowest level in three years. The national average is $3.49 per gallon, the lowest price since 2021.

In Chicago, Triple A says the peak traffic period will be at 2:45 p.m. They said the worst time to travel is between 2-7 p.m.