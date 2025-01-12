24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes opening early Monday, IDOT says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 12, 2025 9:48PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drivers on the Kennedy Expressway can look forward to a quicker commute.

Reversible express lanes are set to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has finished testing the Kennedy's new reversible gate system.

However, officials said drivers should still expect occasional, temporary lane closures in the coming weeks.

Workers have a few more tasks to complete. They include refreshing pavement markings.

The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes were closed in March for construction. The express lanes have been closed from the Edens Junction to Ohio Street. This is phase two of the $150 million three-year project.

However, in the coming months, efforts will shift to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave.

