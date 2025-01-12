Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes opening early Monday, IDOT says

IDOT says they will open the Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes sometime next week.

IDOT says they will open the Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes sometime next week.

IDOT says they will open the Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes sometime next week.

IDOT says they will open the Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes sometime next week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drivers on the Kennedy Expressway can look forward to a quicker commute.

Reversible express lanes are set to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has finished testing the Kennedy's new reversible gate system.

However, officials said drivers should still expect occasional, temporary lane closures in the coming weeks.

Workers have a few more tasks to complete. They include refreshing pavement markings.

The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes were closed in March for construction. The express lanes have been closed from the Edens Junction to Ohio Street. This is phase two of the $150 million three-year project.

However, in the coming months, efforts will shift to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave.

READ MORE | Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes close for 2nd phase of construction project