Chicago weather: Snow in forecast for area Thursday evening

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see some snow fall starting Thursday evening.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says winds will pick up as a clipper system moves in with flurries starting in the evening commute.

Snow is expected to continue overnight and possibly into the morning commute Friday.

Butler says the Chicago area could see a dusting to up to two inches of snow. The heavier snow is expected to stay north of the Chicago area.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Sub-zero wind chills Thursday

Friday could see lake-effect snow in Northwest Indiana and possibly along the lakeshore in Illinois.

Looking ahead to Christmas, it does not appear there is any snow in the forecast.