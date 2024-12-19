24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago weather: Snow in forecast for area Thursday evening

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 19, 2024 11:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see some snow fall starting Thursday evening.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says winds will pick up as a clipper system moves in with flurries starting in the evening commute.

Snow is expected to continue overnight and possibly into the morning commute Friday.

Butler says the Chicago area could see a dusting to up to two inches of snow. The heavier snow is expected to stay north of the Chicago area.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Sub-zero wind chills Thursday

Friday could see lake-effect snow in Northwest Indiana and possibly along the lakeshore in Illinois.

SEE ALSO: Chicago asking residents to name a snowplow for third annual contest

Looking ahead to Christmas, it does not appear there is any snow in the forecast.

