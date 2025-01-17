AccuWeather Alert: Chicago weather forecast includes bitter cold temperatures next week

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bitter cold temperatures are expected in the Chicago area Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front arrives later Friday night, and ushers in much colder air during the day Saturday, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

There could be a brief change over to some snow for parts of northwest Indiana overnight, but most of the precipitation will be out of the area by daybreak Saturday morning, he said.

Saturday will see temperatures in the 20s and gusty winds bringing wind chill down into the single digits at times.

The core of the Arctic air arrives Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday. Morning lows will drop below zero for Monday morning and Tuesday morning, Mowry said.

Wind chill will be -15 to -25 both Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures moderate some toward the end of next week, but will still be cold.