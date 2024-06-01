Victim was walking to vehicle on Spaulding when confronted by suspects

CCL holder opens fire on 3 attempted carjackers in Irving Park, Chicago police say

A man licensed to carry a concealed weapon opened fire on three attempted carjackers on Spaulding and Waveland in Irving Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man licensed to carry a concealed weapon opens fire on three people who tried to carjack him at gunpoint on the Northwest Side.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday as the 34-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 3700 blk. of N. Spaulding in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

According to police, the three suspects got out of black sedan and demanded the victim's vehicle.

That's when the victim removed his handgun and fired at the suspects, police said.

No one was hit and the suspects all took off in the black sedan.

No arrest have been made so far.

Area Five detectives are investigating.