Cross-examination wraps up for ex-Chicago Ald. Solis in former Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cross-examination of one of the key prosecution witnesses in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse wrapped up Tuesday.

A defense attorney highlighted several calls between Mike McClain and former alderman-turned-government-mole Danny Solis about a Chinatown project.

There was discussion about opposition by the community and some legislators.

The defense attorney asked Solis multiple times while he was on the stand if there was any talk during his calls with McClain about the developers steering legal work to Madigan.

Solis responded, "no."

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Ex-Ald. Solis cross-examination wraps up in former speaker trial

Defense attorneys worked to pick apart Solis' credibility during their cross-examination.

Lawyers will have an opportunity to interview Jack Randall next.

He's an AT &T associate director of wireless systems.

He's been working there for 30 years.

Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

