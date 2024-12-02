Cross-examination begins for ex-Chicago Ald. Solis in former IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cross-examination of one of the key prosecution witnesses in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse began Monday.

Former alderman-turned-government-mole, Danny Solis, returned to the witness stand Monday morning, as attorneys for Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain look to discredit his testimony.

When asked if he committed many crimes as an alderman and chair of the Zoning Committee, he said "yes."

A defense attorney said Solis solicited money from developers in exchange for taking official action.

Solis admitted to making tens of thousands of recordings during his cooperation with the government.

"When I was undercover I was basically lying all the time," he said.

Answering in a mild voice, but sounding tired at times, Solis appeared well-coached.

He answered most questions with "yes" or "correct." He often said "I don't remember" or asked for clarification.

"I think I'm getting old. I have problems with my short-term memory. And I have problems with people's names," he said.

Speaking to his deferred prosecution agreement, signed in December of 2018, Solis admitted he could have been charged with multiple counts of bribery rather than just the one he pleaded guilty to. Those charges could have amounted to a total of 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors wrapped up their questioning of Solis Wednesday.

Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

