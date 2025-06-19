Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat index reaching 100-105 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Potentially dangerous heat arriving in Chicago this weekend | What to know

The Chicago weather forecast calls for excessive heat starting this weekend. Cooling centers and public pools are some ways to beat the heat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Serious, potentially dangerous heat will arrive in Chicago this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat index reaching 100-105 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

For some joggers at DuSable Harbor, it means having to wake up a little earlier to beat the heat.

"Getting up earlier than the heat is amazing. Like 7 a.m., start a run. It's great. Obviously, the lake is wonderful. The breeze is great. If you're close to the water, it helps," said runner Kenzie.

Pet owners say they will be keeping a closer eye on their dogs, especially when they are taking them on a walk.

"Usually, I can tell he is overheating because his tongue will come out. It will come to the side. That's what I read online, so I'll take him inside the second it happens. If we are doing a picnic, we have a cooling pad. He'll lay on it," said dog owner Nikita.

The heat could pose challenges for places like Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Their air conditioning system is shut down, forcing all their patients to be moved, and it could be weeks until it is fixed.

With dangerous heat expected, the Red Cross is sharing how to stay safe and what signs you should look out for if you suspect heat exhaustion.

"That's going to be if you're feeling maybe a little bit dizzy, if your hands are clammy, if your temperature starts to rise. In that scenario, again get out of the heat. Get into a cool place, take off any extra clothing you can, put some damp paper towels or towels on you," said Red Cross Communications Manager Mara Thompson.

Chicago's beaches and pools will be packed this weekend as people rush to beat the heat.

And for those looking for more ways to stay cool, the Chicago Park District will be opening its 50 outdoor pools seven days a week starting Saturday.

Despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage, the district says they received 55% more applications this year compared to last year, and they are fully staffed for the season.