Family, community to gather for wake of fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez in Oak Lawn Sunday

A visitation service for Martinez will be held Sunday Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends will say their goodbyes on Sunday at the wake for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez.

Martinez, who was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.

Ald. Matt O'Shea is asking residents in his 19th Ward to line the streets as the CPD funeral procession passes by.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Saturday he will no longer attend the funeral for fallen CPD Officer Enrique Martinez at his family's request.

A GoFundMe has been started to collect donations for the Martinez family.

Police said 23-year-old Darion McMillian shot and killed Martinez and the driver of the car McMillian was in before the Harvey man was arrested later that evening.

McMillian has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges.

Last week, a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending trial.