Feds' star witness takes stand for 3rd day in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

The feds' star witness, Fidel Marquez, is on the stand in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's federal corruption trial in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors' star witness in the Michael Madigan federal corruption trial is testifying for the third day Thursday.

Fidel Marquez is back on the stand.

Jurors were shown undercover video of the former ComEd executive meeting with Madigan confidant Michael McClain Wednesday.

Marquez pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to bribe Madigan by providing no-work jobs to those close to the then-Illinois House speaker.

Defense attorneys Thursday objected to the use of the word "patronage" at the beginning of the day.

The term was used when questioning Marquez Wednesday.

The judge noted Mike McClain had used it in a recording; so, it wasn't new.

But, the judge said prosecutors can't use it in a series of questions. They must provide some context and significance.

There was discussion Thursday about political fundraisers for the Democratic Party of Illinois, organized by Exelon and Reyes Kurson Law Firm.

Recordings and emails were shown regarding the contracts ComEd had with the Reyes Kurson Law Firm and the Roosevelt Group Consulting firm.

Requests were made by McClain, on behalf of Madigan, to ComEd to increase hours and therefore compensation.

These requests were during heavy negotiations of the FEJA legislation.

They also spoke about Anne Pramaggiore receiving a request to add Juan Ochoa to the ComEd Board of Directors.

Marquez was also questioned on the ComEd summer internship program.

McClain would forward several requests from the 13th Ward to Marquez to place certain people or students in the program.

Many were during 2012 to 2015.

It was noted that a lot of the candidates had worked at the Madigan-Quinn Service Office or in the 13th Ward, and at least two of them were hired despite their low GPA.

At least six to 10 positions were given to students from the 13th Ward.

"It was done as a favor for Michael Madigan," Marquez said.

A recording was also played of a conversation between McClain and Marquez about a request from Andrew Madigan.

Marquez said he treated requests from Andrew as if they were coming from Mike Madigan.

There is no court Friday or Monday due to Veterans Day.

After Thursday, court will resume Tuesday.

Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

The trial is expected to last into December.

