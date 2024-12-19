Former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan defense attorneys begin presenting case in trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's defense attorneys began presenting their case Thursday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Madigan's defense is expected to consist of three witnesses, including his longtime 13th Ward assistant and a successful novelist, who at one time was the former speaker's top counsel. But, it was the real estate developer, who, in some ways, kicked off this whole investigation, who took the stand first.

It was July 18, 2017, when Madigan first met real estate developer Andy Cretal at his tax law firm office in the Loop. That meeting was, without either man's knowledge, being recorded by 22nd Ward Alderman-turned-government-mole Danny Solis.

At the time, Cretal was looking to build what are now the Union West apartments in the West Loop, Solis' ward. But, it wasn't until weeks earlier, when Madigan called Solis out of the blue asking for an introduction, that the FBI's ears perked up.

The phone call went as follows:

Solis: "Do you know the developer?"

Madigan: "Those people?"

Solis: "Do you know the, uh, people there?"

Madigan: "No, but I'd like to."

Madigan, along with his co-defendant, Mike McClain, are accused of running a criminal enterprise that sought to use his position in Springfield to enrich the speaker and his cronies, partly through illegally steering business to his law firm.

Another video played in court showed an exchange between Solis and Madigan.

Solis: "Did you want to meet?"

Madigan: "Over the phone, you made a comment that there, that there was a quid pro quo."

Solis: "Oh, I'm sorry, yeah."

Madigan: "Yeah."

Solis: "OK."

Madigan: "You shouldn't be talking like that. You're just recommending our law firm."

And yet, as McClain's defense rested Thursday morning, Madigan's attorneys called Andy Cretal to the stand, in the hopes his testimony will help them combat those allegations.

"Did you ever feel threatened, fearful or intimidated into hiring that law firm?" attorney Dan Collins asked.

"I did not," Cretal said.

And yet, during cross-examination, prosecutors asked Cretal if he was concerned that the development would not be authorized if they didn't hire Madigan's law firm.

"That was a concern of mine, yes," he said.

Madigan's defense is expected to bleed into January.

Neither Madigan nor McClain are expected to take the stand in their own defense.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the bribery and racketeering charges against them.

After Thursday, the jury will be on break for the holidays, not returning to the courthouse until Jan. 2.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday

