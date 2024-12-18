Government rests, defense builds case in ex-IL House Speaker Michael Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The government formally rested its case against former House Speaker Michael Madigan Wednesday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, minutes after the jury was seated.
The spotlight now turns to the defense teams of the former speaker and his co-defendant, Michael McClain, whose attorneys are up first.
The former lobbyist's attorneys called as their first witness a former AT&T executive, whose testimony is believed to have derailed the government's case in a related trial just a few months ago.
Mike Madigan trial live updates: Government rests, defense builds case in ex-speaker trial
After this week, the jury will be off for the holidays, not returning until Jan. 2.
Former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo wrapped up his testimony Tuesday.
Neither Madigan nor McClain are expected to take the stand in their own defense.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to the bribery and racketeering charges against them.
