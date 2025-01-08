Former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan to return to stand in own defense in corruption trial

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan returns to the stand Wednesday as his federal corruption trial continues.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan returns to the stand Wednesday as his federal corruption trial continues.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan returns to the stand Wednesday as his federal corruption trial continues.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan returns to the stand Wednesday as his federal corruption trial continues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan returns to the stand Wednesday .

It was surprise and risky decision to testify by a man famously tight-lipped with the media. It may be an attempt to counter his own words from a mountain of prosecution recordings.

Michael Madigan left federal court alone Tuesday after some hours on the witness stand.

Defense attorney Dan Collins asking him bluntly if he ever traded his public office for private gain or offer official action for something in exchange. Madigan denied both.

It was the first time since the trial began the jury had heard from Madigan aside from a slew of secret recordings that prosecutors say point to a pattern of criminality, including allegations the former Illinois House speaker traded favorable legislation for no-work jobs and contracts for his allies with ComEd and AT &T.

The now 82-year-old Southwest Side Democrat, who for decades was feared and revered in Illinois politics, described a difficult upbringing with an alcoholic father in an attempt to humanize him.

"There's going to be a long cross examination, and during that cross examination, the government is going to replay their very best evidence," former federal prosecutor Chris Hotaling said.

Madigan's testimony resumes Wednesday morning. The jury was told it could get the case by the end of the month.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling