Government expected to rest case against ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in trial Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The government is expected to rest its case against former House Speaker Michael Madigan Tuesday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo has resumed his testimony, as well.

He's been asked about his employment with AT &T, and whether he had done work in exchange for a more than $22,000 contract given to him in 2017.

Acevedo, who says he has dementia, replied that he "did not remember."

Acevedo initially took the stand as a witness Monday afternoon.

A political ally of then-Speaker Madigan, Acevedo is a reluctant witness, who fought and failed to squash the subpoena issued to compel his testimony.

Acevedo served six months in prison for tax evasion in 2022, and is being given immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Former state Rep. Acevedo to testify in ex-speaker trial

The government alleges the former assistant majority leader, who left the general assembly in 2017, used his relationship with Madigan to receive two no-work contracts: one from ComEd and one from AT &T, worth over $140,000.

Those contracts, prosecutors say, were bribes given in exchange for the speaker's legislative help in Springfield.

After the government rests its case, Madigan's defense team will have its turn.

Madigan and co-defendant McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

