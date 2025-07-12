A 5-year-old boy and his mother were among those killed in the apartment fire.

Suspect in quadruple fatal arson attack at Austin apartment building to face murder charges in court

Lontray Clark is facing murder and arson charges in connection with an Austin, Chicago fire that killed four people at North and Laramie avenues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect in a deadly fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood is due in court on Saturday.

Chicago police, with help from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials, arrested 23-year-old Lontray Clark in Springfield earlier this week. Investigators say he intentionally started the apartment fire that left four people dead on June 26.

Clark is facing first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, arson and other charges in connection with the fire that erupted on West North and North Laramie avenues, prompting a sizable response.

Last month, family members identified some of the victims to ABC7, including 27-year-old Destiny Henry, 32-year-old Gina Brown Henry and her 5-year-old son, Jayceon.

Community members identified the man killed as Brad Cummings. He was the editor of The Austin Voice, founded in 1985.

Reverend George Smith Jr., who was related to three of the victims, said he is struggling to understand how someone could do this.

"We're grateful, but, however, that still cannot replace the lives that were lost of this senseless crime," Smith said.

Six other people were rescued from the building, and some of them were hospitalized.

The American Red Cross says the large fire displaced more than two dozen people.

Clark is set to appear at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Saturday.

