Mayor Johnson calls for more state funding for CPS during discussion at church

Mayor Brandon Johnson called for more state funding for Chicago Public Schools during a discussion at New Life Covenant Church in Grand Crossing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is doubling down on calls for the state of Illinois to fund Chicago Public Schools.

The new statements from the mayor came as he took part in a lakeside chat Sunday afternoon at New Life Covenant Church in Grand Crossing.

The Chicago Teachers Union said it wants Governor JB Pritzker to allocate more than $1 billion to CPS.

Mayor Johnson supported that move on Sunday during his church discussion.

"The city of Chicago and districts across the state are not fully funded by the state of Illinois," Johnson said. "It's one of those areas where I'm gonna need more people to get active, to challenge not just city government, but the state government as well to fully fund our schools, because the crisis that we are experiencing is a crisis of the result of failures of the past."

CPS is facing a budget deficit of more than $730 million dollars.

Pritzker has previously said there's no plan to boost funding for CPS.

You can hear more from Mayor Johnson on CPS funding and more issues tonight on ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.