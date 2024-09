Mexican Independence Day revelers block traffic in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mexican Independence Day celebrations have been impacting traffic in downtown Chicago Monday night.

Car caravans are blocking some of the streets in the Loop.

At last check, the city had not closed access to downtown, like the last three nights of celebrations.

Large groups could be seen gathering outside our ABC7 State Street studio near Lake Street just before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.