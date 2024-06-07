Man shot after trading gunfire with car break-in suspects near Oak Forest home, police say

An Oak Forest shooting left a man injured Friday after he traded gunfire with car break-in suspects near his home on LeClaire Avenue, police said.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot while trying to stop a car break-in in the south suburbs early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:54 a.m. in the 16900 block of LeClaire Avenue, Oak Forest police said.

The man had just recently installed a security system when he caught some people trying to break into his car.

Finger print dust remained Friday afternoon on a silver convertible. Neighbors say the victim was on high alert after a dirt bike was taken from his garage last week.

"He got a security system put in," neighbor Jake Lambert said. "It alerted him around two in the morning that somebody was in his driveway trying to break in his car. He ran down the block after him."

The resident ran after the burglars toward a nearby park when the offenders opened fire. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and the offenders.

"They unloaded multiple rounds, probably close to 30, judging by what the police had marked out there this morning, and he was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital," Lambert said.

Lambert says despite being shot, his neighbor is expected to survive. It is not known if one of the offenders was shot.

Police said they took off in two dark-colored vehicles parked near a park. The burglars tried breaking into several cars parked on LeClair Avenue in the Gingerwood subdivision, which is located near I-57.

While the offenders have not been caught, residents say right now their priority is supporting the victim and his family.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood. Nothing like this has ever happened over here," Lambert said. "We, all the neighbors, came out when something happens and really support the family. And we just want to be there for him and make sure that they get their peace."

Residents say they plan to have a community meeting to talk about ways to prevent their neighborhood from becoming a target.

Investigators said anyone with any information related to the case should call the Oak Forest Police Department.