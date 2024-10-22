Opening statements in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial to continue Tuesday

CHICAGO -- Opening statements continue Tuesday in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Tuesday morning, his co-defendant Michael McClain's defense will present its opening statements.

Mike Madigan left court with his attorneys after an afternoon of legal arguments.

The former house speaker, supported by his wife Shirley and daughter Lisa Madigan, who is the former Illinois attorney general, sat in the front row in the courtroom.

The government is accusing Mike Madigan of participating in a bribery and racketeering scheme.

Prosecutors told the jury the now 82-year old Madigan traded favorable legislation for no work jobs and contracts for his allies and steered business to his private law firm, often using his confidant and co-defendant Michael McClain as a middle man.

McClain has already been convicted separately in a bribery scheme involving ComEd.

The jury heard the first of years of conversation former Alderman Danny Solis recorded with Madigan. The defense said Solis cannot be trusted.

The defense ended its opening statements by saying to the jury, "you are going to hear some out and out lies...Madigan was in fact...incorruptible."

The jury could begin hearing testimony Tuesday.

