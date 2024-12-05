24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Winter Storm Warning in effect Thursday in NW Indiana, SW Michigan for blowing lake-effect snow

Up to 8 inches of snow expected in parts of area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 5, 2024 5:52PM
Winter Storm Warning in effect Thursday in NW Indiana, SW Michigan
The severe weather forecast for the area includes a Winter Storm Warning in effect Thursday in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Thursday in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

The warning is in effect until 1 a.m. EST Friday morning for Lake, Porter, Elkhart, LaGrange, Cass and St. Joseph counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for LaPorte County until 1 a.m. EST.

A number of lake effect snow showers will blow through the area Thursday. Windy conditions will also cause some blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility.

Berrien County Sheriff's Office Capt. Rockey Adams said the area is expecting 6 to 8 inches of snow.

Wind has also downed branches, leading to power outages, he said.

Video footage in New Buffalo showed strong winds, blowing snow and poor visibility.

Temperatures will only peak up into the 20s on Thursday, and wind chills will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens.

