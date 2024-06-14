WATCH LIVE

Thornton Township employee fired after refusing to agree to Tiffany Henyard-proposed scheme: lawsuit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 10:46PM
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who is also a Thornton Township supervisor, is the focus of a federal criminal investigation.

THORTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A new lawsuit has been filed against Thornton Township and its embattled supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Dwayne Thrash claims he was fired without just cause or due process last year after refusing to go along with a scheme proposed by Henyard and her special assistant.

ABC7 reached out to Henyard for a comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Henyard, who also serves as the mayor of Dolton, is the focus of a federal criminal investigation and has been named in several other lawsuits by current and former city employees.

Report a correction or typo
