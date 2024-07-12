At least 18 Democrats have withdrawn their support for Biden, but the president seems unfazed.

US Rep. Jonathan Jackson sticking with President Joe Biden as number of detractors continues to grow

Despite growing calls for him to step aside, Biden made it clear during his news conference that he is staying in the race.

Despite growing calls for him to step aside, Biden made it clear during his news conference that he is staying in the race.

Despite growing calls for him to step aside, Biden made it clear during his news conference that he is staying in the race.

Despite growing calls for him to step aside, Biden made it clear during his news conference that he is staying in the race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden has continued his efforts to shore up support among congressional Democrats, but the number of detractors continues to grow.

On Friday afternoon, the president met with several caucuses to make his case. One local congressman said he is sticking with the president regardless of the questions about his viability in November.

Despite what many consider to be a solid performance Thursday night by Biden in his post-NATO press conference, it still left some Democrats feeling like they were in purgatory. But others were encouraged and are standing with the president.

Despite growing calls for him to step aside, Biden made it clear during his news conference that he is staying in the race. He insisted that he is the best person to take on Donald Trump in November.

SEE ALSO | Illinois Reps. Schneider, Sorensen call on President Biden to step aside

"I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I'll beat him again," Biden said.

Supporters have been standing their ground.

"I thought he was able to answer the questions coherently and comprehensively. So, I'm still with President Biden, and I support his leadership, and I support the direction he's taking the country," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, who represents Chicago and the south suburbs.

On Friday afternoon, the president conducted separate virtual meetings with the Hispanic and Asian Pacific American congressional caucuses, taking questions from members.

READ MORE | Biden and Trump tied despite debate, as 67% call for president to drop out: POLL

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with the president on Thursday night and sent a letter to House Democrats on Friday, saying, "I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together."

On Friday, it appears that defecting Democrats are not the president's only problem.

The New York Times reported that "Donors are said to be freezing roughly $90 million pledged to the largest super PAC supporting President Biden if he remains on the ticket."

SEE ALSO | Top Chicago donors halting DNC fundraising lunch after Biden debate performance: source

"That number doesn't necessarily concern me. I think it gives us another point of difference to say Hey, big money is not going to run the campaign," Jackson said.

At least 18 Democrats have withdrawn their support for Biden, but the president seemed unfazed. Late Friday afternoon, he left Washington for a rally in Michigan as he continues to push forward with his campaign, which he said was not about his legacy, but about finishing the work he started when he took office.

The president is scheduled to conduct additional virtual meetings this weekend with the Progressive Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition, which includes Congressman Mike Quigley, who was the first member of the Illinois Delegation to call for the president to step aside.

RELATED | Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Johnson double down on support for President Biden's reelection bid