Aunt accused of pushing nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan will get another psych evaluation: judge

Prosecutors say Victoria Moreno pushed Josiah Bell Brown into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier back in 2022, and then made no attempt to rescue him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers for a woman accused of killing her 3-year-old nephew can have their own expert do a psychiatric examination.

Moreno's lawyers say she has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

In February, she was found mentally fit to stand trial.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a request by Moreno's lawyers for their own examination.

