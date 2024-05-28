WATCH LIVE

Aunt accused of pushing nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan will get another psych evaluation: judge

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 10:23PM
Prosecutors say Victoria Moreno pushed Josiah Bell Brown into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier back in 2022, and then made no attempt to rescue him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers for a woman accused of killing her 3-year-old nephew can have their own expert do a psychiatric examination.

Prosecutors say Victoria Moreno pushed Josiah Bell Brown into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier back in 2022, and then made no attempt to rescue him.

Moreno's lawyers say she has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

In February, she was found mentally fit to stand trial.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a request by Moreno's lawyers for their own examination.

