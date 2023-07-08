Powerball jackpot grows to $615M for Saturday drawing

The next shot at the Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday. As for the Mega Millions jackpot, which grows to $480 million, the next drawing is Tuesday.

NEW YORK -- The estimated Powerball jackpot has increased to $615 million for Saturday night's drawing.

After reaching a cool $590 million after Wednesday night's drawing, the new grand prize is now listed at $615 million, making it the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Nobody has won the jackpot since mid-April, 33 drawings ago.

You still want to check your ticket, though.

Wednesday's winning numbers for July 3, 2023 were 68, 17, 24, 62, 48, with a Powerball of 23.

Your next shot at the Powerball jackpot is Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 11.

No ticket matched all six numbers in the July 7 drawing: the white balls 8, 10, 17, 55 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 3.

The Mega jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York on April 18, and it's the second consecutive July that Mega Millions has reached this level.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)