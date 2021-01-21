powerball

Winning Powerball ticket sold; Chicago, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg players earn $1M, $150K

Powerball numbers January 20, 2021: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, 22
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five Illinois Lottery players also cashed in after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot of $730 million was won in Maryland.

The winning numbers were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, and the Powerball was 22.

A $1 million ticket was purchased at a Lakeview gas station, the Amoco at 1200 W. Belmont Ave. Another $1 million ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station in Sterling, located at 2404 E. Lincolnway.

A $150,000 ticket was purchased at a BP in Arlington Heights, located at 2250 E. Arlington Heights Road. A $150,000 ticket was purchased at a Jewel in Schaumburg, located at 1151 S. Roselle Road. And a $50,000 ticket was purchased at a Citgo gas station in Marshall, located at 105 S. Michigan St.

RELATED: Elk Grove Village store sells $1M Illinois Lottery ticket as Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner

The Illinois Lottery is urging all players who purchased a ticket at one of these stores to sign their name on the back of the ticket and visit IllinoisLottery.com to check the results and find more information on how to claim a prize.

Illinois is full of winners, and, including last night's Powerball draw, there have been five new millionaires created in Illinois in the past two weeks.

With the Mega Millions jackpot at an estimated $970 million, Illinois Lottery players still have a chance to get in on the jackpot. This is the second largest prize in Mega Millions game history.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 10 p.m. Friday.
