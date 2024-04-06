Free Pretty Me Inc. conference aims to elevate, educate and empower young girls and their mothers

The Pretty Me Inc. Mentoring Program celebrates the special bond between girls and their mothers with a free conference in Bolingbrook on April 27.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A local non-profit is celebrating the special bond between girls and their mothers.

Pretty Me Inc. (PMI) hosts its inaugural E3 Conference (Elevation, Education, Empowerment), on April 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

PMI aims to elevate mental health, empower youth, and educate families with fundamental keys to building strong relationships and thriving communities. The conference will celebrate the tireless efforts of mothers while emphasizing the importance of self-celebration. Simultaneously, it will remind young girls of their inherent strength and potential, encouraging them to harness their existing skills and tools.

"Healthy mindful women allow for healthy mother-daughter relationships," said Dominique Robinson, founder of Pretty Me Inc. "Our girls will be reminded that they have the inner power to do and be anything they want to be."

The conference will feature workshops focused on Elevation, Education, and Empowerment, covering self-love, communication, and personal development, as well as sessions on teen entrepreneurship, leadership, and empowerment facilitated by Miss Black USA.

Attendees will enjoy snacks courtesy of McDonald's and a captivating step show judged by Greek organizations. The event will also host two exciting raffles, offering winners a mommy and me glam session and a rejuvenating spa day at Chéz Délali Salon and Day Spa.

For detailed information about the E3 Conference and the scholarship program, visit prettymeinc.org.