Proposed CPD consent decree filed with federal court

The proposed CPD consent decree was filed with a federal court Thursday.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS)
The proposed consent decree negotiated between the City of Chicago, Chicago Police Department and Attorney General has been filed with a federal court.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson held a joint press conference Thursday to discuss the decree, which mandates extensive reforms to CPD's policies, practices and training.
An addendum to the proposed decree would require officers to report each incident in which they point a gun at a person. The incident would then have to be reviewed by the officer's supervisor and CPD headquarters.

Kevin Graham of the police union said the addendum endangers officers by causing them to hesitate before pulling their guns. According to Graham, one CPD officer has already been injured because she was unwilling to pull her gun.

Johnson said measures are in place to keep officers from hesitating to pull their guns when necessary.

Emanuel said that costs associated with the consent decree have already been factored into the city's next budget.
Chicago police officers may soon have to document every time they point a gun at a person, sources tell ABC7.


The consent decree will now be reviewed by a federal judge, who will also hear public comment on it. If the decree is approved, an independent monitor will be appointed to oversee its implementation.

The new policies will take effect in July 2019. Training and guidance on when a gun should be pointed at a person must be in effect by January 1, 2019.

In a statement released Thursday, ACLU of Illinois Director of the Police Practices Project Karen Sheley said: "Today is another critical step in the process of bringing much-needed reform to policing in Chicago. We are pleased that the City and AG provided a forum for the voices of Chicago residents and community groups. For reform to be successful, the consent decree needs this community input in the reform. To that end, we are now beginning to assessing whether these voices were incorporated into the agreement."

