Prosecutors agree to end former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's supervised release early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is one step closer to complete freedom.Federal prosecutors said they plan to end his supervised release early.Last year, former President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence for a federal corruption conviction.A judge still needs to approve this new plan.Blagojevich was elected as governor in 2002 and won reelection in 2006. He was impeached in 2009.He was convicted on 18 counts related to the attempted sale of former President Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat, and spent more than seven years in federal prison.Since his commutation, the former governor debuted a podcast andahead of the 2020 election.