1 killed after vehicle crashes into wall, catches fire, lands in river: Prospect Heights authorities

Search for more potential victims in Des Plaines River underway, authorities said.

A Prospect Heights crash left one person killed, authorities said. A vehicle hit a wall, caught fire and landed in the Des Plaines River.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a north suburban crash early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened in Prospect Heights around 6 a.m. near the intersection of North River Road and South Milwaukee Avenue, authorities said. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue when it struck a guardrail and a concrete-retaining wall. The vehicle then caught on fire and went airborne over the wall before landing in the Des Plaines River.

A person was ejected from the vehicle and died from their injuries, authorities said.

Rescue crews are searching the water for more potential victims.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash. During an investigation, Milwaukee Avenue between 540 North Milwaukee Ave. and River Road will be closed, authorities said. River Road between East Old Willow Road and Milwaukee Ave. will be closed as well.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

