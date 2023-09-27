Man, 35, fatally struck by 2 cars in Prospect Heights, police say

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by two cars in Prospect Heights Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at about 8:15 p.m. at Elmhurst Road just north of Robert Avenue.

Police said a 35-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV traveling south on Elmhurst Road and a second vehicle traveling north on Elmhurst Road subsequently hit the man.

Both drivers are cooperating with police and neither was issued a citation.

Police said lighting conditions and the dark clothing worn by the victim were factors in the crash.

The road in the area was closed for six hours as police investigated.