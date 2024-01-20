Avoid these top scams of 2023 according to the Better Business Bureau

As we make our way through the new year, the Better Business Bureau is highlighting the top scams of the 2023.
When it comes to placing order online, always make sure to only interact with verified, trusted business. Check for any grammar and spelling errors and look for high quality photos.
Never click on any suspicious links, especially when they come from an email or phone number you don't recognize.
Make sure to verify that the employer is real before accepting a job and never give out personal bank information online or over the phone.
More Top Scams of 2023
4. Counterfeit Products
5. Home Improvement Scams
6. Healthcare/Medicare/Medicaid
7. Advance Fee Loans
8. Identity Theft
9. Tech Support
10. Debt Collections