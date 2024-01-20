Avoid these top scams of 2023 according to the Better Business Bureau

A year in a review of 2023 top scams according to the Better Business Bureau and how to avoid them this year.

A year in a review of 2023 top scams according to the Better Business Bureau and how to avoid them this year.

A year in a review of 2023 top scams according to the Better Business Bureau and how to avoid them this year.

A year in a review of 2023 top scams according to the Better Business Bureau and how to avoid them this year.

As we make our way through the new year, the Better Business Bureau is highlighting the top scams of the 2023.

1. Online Shopping Scams

When it comes to placing order online, always make sure to only interact with verified, trusted business. Check for any grammar and spelling errors and look for high quality photos.

2. Phishing Scams

Never click on any suspicious links, especially when they come from an email or phone number you don't recognize.

3. Scam Job Offers

Make sure to verify that the employer is real before accepting a job and never give out personal bank information online or over the phone.

More Top Scams of 2023

4. Counterfeit Products

5. Home Improvement Scams

6. Healthcare/Medicare/Medicaid

7. Advance Fee Loans

8. Identity Theft

9. Tech Support

10. Debt Collections