Arab-American group to share concerns on rise in hateful rhetoric; 3 pepper sprayed in Skokie

Governor JB Pritzker will join officials at a press conference what the Arab American Bar Association of Illinois calls a rise in hateful rhetoric.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Arab-American Bar Association of Illinois will hold a press conference Monday morning to share their deep concern for what they said is a significant rise in anti-Arab, Islamaphobic and Anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to attend along with a number of other officials.

The press conference is taking place after dueling rallies Sunday in Skokie ended in reports of gunfire.

Hundreds gathered inside an event space for a show of solidarity with Israel and condemn the deadly Hamas attacks while some pro-Palestinian supporters were outside protesting the event.

Those pro-Palestinians canceled a planned demonstration in downtown Chicago to do so.

Police only allowed people with a ticket to the event on the premises, leaving demonstrators to protest yards away from the entrance.

"We're going to make the best out of it as much as we can, but this is not where we wanted to be. We should have the right to be within sight and sound," said USPCN National Chair Hatem Abudayyeh.

Police were seen responding to a disturbance during a demonstration by about 200 Palestinian supporters.

Officers were seen tackling someone to the ground then leading at least two men away in custody.

The organizer of the pro-Palestinian rally said he saw someone fire a gun, but Skokie police would not confirm that.

Police did say three people, including a Chicago police officer, were pepper sprayed during the rally. The investigation is still ongoing.