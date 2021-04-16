police shooting

Adam Toledo shooting: Protests call for justice after release of video showing teen killed by Chicago police

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The release of video showing the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer sparked peaceful protests downtown and in the West Loop Thursday night.

Dozens took to the streets, protesting police and calling for justice for Adam Toledo. One group marched from Millennium Park up Michigan Avenue to the Magnificent Mile.

RELATED: Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA

Later, others made their way through the West Loop. Both protests briefly blocked traffic and then there was a protest right outside Chicago Police Headquarters.

Activists in Adam Toledo's home community of Little Village and beyond expressed outrage by what they said the police body camera video shows.

"He put his hands up and was still murdered. So I have a question: what more could he have done?" said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

"I want to say to the momma, I'm here with you in solidarity. We will fight with you all the way," said Gloria Pinex, whose son was killed by a Chicago police officer.

Nowhere has reaction to that tape been more visceral than Little Village, the working class Latino neighborhood where Toledo was born and raised.

RELATED: CPD shows Toledo video compilation to media ahead of public release
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police allowed reporters to view their video compilation of the moments that led up to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer.



After demanding to see the video for weeks, residents openly sobbed on the street. Some said they couldn't bring themselves to watch.

EMBED More News Videos

The pastor of the Little Village church near the alley where Adam Toledo was killed reacts after watching the shooting video.



"When I seen the video today, something inside of me died," said Kristian Armendiaz, Little Village Community Council. "I couldn't even bear to watch the whole video by myself. I felt like my childhood just died."

RELATED: How to talk to your child about the Adam Toledo police shooting video

"When they saw that video today, I thought about my three kids. I thought about the teenagers, the youth of Little Village. We need to start funding the community," said Maria Castillo, Little Village resident.

Ahead of Thursday's emotional events, the city and some businesses prepared for the possibility of violence. Windows were boarded up and city vehicles stood ready to block traffic, scenes reminiscent of last spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villageloopwest loopbronzevilleprotestpolice shootingchicago violencerallychicago police departmentmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
Police kill man who opened fire outside San Antonio airport
Activists are out of patience for Chicago police violence
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
CPD shows Toledo video compilation to media ahead of public release
8 killed, gunman dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
5 injured in fire at retired Chicago police officer's Beverly home
How to talk to your child about the Adam Toledo police shooting video
Little Village parents speak on the loss of young life in community
Elk Grove Village summer events will take place with no COVID restrictions, mayor says
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
McHenry woman accused in violent Home Depot mask dispute found not guilty
'Anything for Selena' podcast explores her legacy, cultural impact
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
More TOP STORIES News