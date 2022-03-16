Proviso Township High School District 209 strike continues after board booed, heckled at meeting

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers will be back on the picket line Wednesday morning after a heated board meeting in Proviso Township High School District 209 Tuesday night.The school board and its president, Rodney Alexander, were booed and heckled, after teachers have been on strike for more than a week.Students have missed eight days of school, and, after Tuesday night's meeting, it seems there's no end in sight.The board did not take any questions, but held public comment, which lasted for more than two hours.People shouted, chanted and booed the board as a teachers' strike in the west suburban district stretches on.The teachers have been working without a contract since June 2021. The negotiations in the Proviso Township High School District have been bogged down over issues including pay increases and class sizes.The district said it has increased its salary proposal offer from 7% over three years to 9%, but said the teachers at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park are demanding a 12.75% increase.Earlier Tuesday, there was a protest and march in Hillside to the meeting at Proviso West.Monday night, district officials said they had proposed a one-week "cooling off" period after negotiations remained stalled, in which teachers and students would return to school as negotiations continued under the guidance of a federal mediator.Officials said the Proviso Teachers Union rejected the offer, canceling classes from Tuesday, March 15 through Thursday, March 17.Students are already off next week for spring break.Teachers will be on the picket lines again later Wednesday morning until the union says an agreement is reached that honors students, teachers and the community."I'm a graduate of Proviso West, I've taught at Proviso West, I've spent most of my life in this community, and you can hear from our community that people actually do think we're doing our job. So, out of respect for the teachers, our students and our community, please explain how a simple cost of living increase and lower class sizes is controversial," one speaker said Tuesday night.The next mediation session is set for Thursday, but informal negotiations continue, district officials said.