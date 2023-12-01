Pullman Community Center air conditioning repaired after hundreds of thousands of dollars spent

After months of back-and-forth, the Pullman Community Center finally has working air conditioning after manufacturer Carrier repaired five units.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pullman Community Center first called the I-Team after their relatively new air conditioning units started failing during the hottest days of the summer.

The community center spent nearly $100,000 in repairs trying to fix broken units.

After our story, the manufacturer of the air conditioners made fixes, but they still insist a third party is to blame for the problems.

As athletes were shooting hoops in the heat, Pullman Community Center managers were battling to get the air conditioning working.

"It was the middle of the summer, we didn't have air, our customers were complaining nonstop about how hot it was," said Anthony Beal II, manager.

Managers and the general contractor said they spent about $500,000 for two large units and installation costs in the fall of 2018, then spent another $100,000 on problems and repairs.

"The issue is we had was that were some bad compressors," said general contractor Al Raffin.

The community center said it was in an ongoing battle with the manufacturer, Carrier, and the third-party installer, Zone Comfort Systems. Both companies said they were not to blame, but months after the I-Team story in June, the community center said Carrier made all of the repairs and replaced compressors and piping.

Carrier sent a letter to the community center saying the repairs were a "good will gesture," then explained that the five compressors were replaced and that units were fully functional. Carrier maintains its stance that the "compressor failures were the result of the installation error outside of Carrier's scope or control."

Carrier also waived an additional $31,000 in invoices.

"After the I-Team came out and had the story, Carrier came out, sent high executives to come and see what the problem was and they got to the bottom of the problem, and they fixed it, they've been great," Beal said.

Managers and members can now carry on their activities without breaking a sweat.

"We really care that the facility operates and functions well for the community and I think we've now laid that whole problem to rest," said Raffin.

The third-party installer, Zone Comfort Systems, maintains the piping was installed correctly and that Carrier signed off on the work. Carrier said it was not to blame.