Woman caught on camera stealing puppy from Lombard pet store

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a puppy that was stolen from a crowded pet store in the suburbs.Security video captured the whole thing as a woman grabbed the puppy from a crib at the Furry Babies pet store in Lombard and put it into her purse.She then quickly walked out of the store with the dog hidden away in her bag.The entire heist took less than a minute.Police said the suspect was driving this Honda minivan.Anyone with information is asked to call Lombard Police Department.