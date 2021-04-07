manhunt

Yale shooting: Interpol issues 'Red Notice' for MIT student accused in Chicago man's murder

'Red Notice' issued for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death

CHICAGO -- U.S. Marshals have secured an international warrant for the suspect wanted for the murder of a Yale University student from Chicago.

Interpol has issued a "Red Notice" for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, an MIT student, ABC News reported.

The notice is defined as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action," as the search for Pan continues.

He's facing murder and second-degree larceny charges.

Kevin Jiang, a second-year Master's student at Yale, was shot and killed two months ago in New Haven, Connecticut.

RELATED: Yale graduate student from Chicago killed in New Haven shooting

New Haven police named Pan as a person of interest in the case Feb. 10. The search was expanded nationwide on March 1.

U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said Tuesday that the agency, in securing the Interpol notice, had not ruled anything out considering Pan's whereabouts.

"The U.S. Marshals and the New Haven Police Department are still working diligently on this fugitive case," Duffy said.

Previously, police said Pan was believed to be in the Atlanta area.
