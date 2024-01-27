Carrying too much sensitive information in wallet can pose security, identify theft risks

What's in your wallet could put you at risk. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles shares the top items you may be carrying that could pose security risks!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip that could come in handy before heading out the door.

According to financial experts at Invezz, carrying an overloaded wallet can expose you to a higher risk of identity theft.

So what should you carry?

When it comes to cash, only carry an amount that you'd be okay with losing.

You should also avoid carrying a password cheat sheet in order to keep your accounts safe.

Carrying your work ID, passport and birth certificate could also pose potential security risks, so make sure to keep sensitive information at home.

You should also refrain from carrying house keys in your wallet to avoid providing easy access to your home. Someone can figure out where you live by seeing your address on your ID.