R. Kelly attacked by fellow Chicago MCC prisoner, attorney says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fellow prisoner attacked R. Kelly at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, the singer's attorney said.

Steve Greenberg confirmed Thursday that Kelly was attacked the day before. He said he's working to find out more about what happened.

Greenberg also said he wants the court to release Kelly on bail because the prison system can't ensure his safety.

He did not provide Kelly's condition Thursday.

A federal judge has previously denied a request from Kelly to be released due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kelly, 53, is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls.

In her ruling, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that Kelly, "has not established compelling reasons warranting his release. At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago."

Kelly was arrested on sex charges. He denies abusing anyone.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.

In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
